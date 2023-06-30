Sanwo-Olu Holds Reception In Honour Of Tinubu

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, held a reception in honour of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu shared pictures from the event on his Twitter page.

The governor said that the reception is to honor Tinubu and also to mark the president’s one-month tenure in office.

He said, “Today, we hosted a welcome reception for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was an absolute honor and delight for me to welcome back to the Centre of Excellence a man whose life, work and legacy remain a guiding light for us all.

“Also at the event were my esteemed colleagues from the Nigeria Governors Forum, the leadership of the National Assembly, government functionaries and members of the All Progressive Congress.

“Today is an auspicious day as it marks the one-month anniversary of our President’s tenure; a tenure that began with a promise of change and one that is already delivering on that promise.”

Present at the event are, Former Lagos State governors, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Fashola, Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, Tinubu’s wife, Remi, amongst others.