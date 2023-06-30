Why Ijakumo is getting bad reviews — Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and director, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, has blamed political opposition for the bad reviews her movie, ‘Ijakumo’, is receiving on social media.

‘Ijakumo, the Born Again Stripper’ premiered at cinemas in December last year, but was recently released via Netflix on Friday.

The new release has been met with mixed reactions on the microblogging platform, Twitter. Several tweeps hailed the movie producer and actors for their amazing performances, while others claimed the movie was flawed for different reasons.

@alphaamary opined that “Ijakumo is a very interesting movie made out of intelligent script writing.”