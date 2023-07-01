Lamentations over tomato, pepper scarcity , #1,000 per paint rises to #8,000

Many are groaning over the skyrocketing increase in prices if pepper and tomatoes in the markers , across Nigeria.

A paint of tomato which is roughly about #1,000 before , is now sold for as high as N5,000 in Lekki and N8,000 in Victoria Island.

At the Jakande market in Lagos, a basket of tomatoes sold for N50,000 while a plastic of scotch bonnet pepper sold for N3,000 as against N1,000 at the beginning of the year.

Some traders, who sold the commodities, said they had not been able to restock because of the price hike.

YOUNEWS Checks with tomato sellers revealed that the price hike is partly caused by disease that had ravaged tomatoes in the past five months.

Farmers lost over half of their produce to the tomato ebola.

Though YOUNEWS’ Check shows that the scarcity is annual.

Almost every year, there is usually a period where tomatoes go out of season and become scarce. That one is normal. But this year, things have been different because of the fuel hike which has led to an increase in food prices.

Although the scarcity of tomato and pepper is relatively an annual experience, the removal of the petrol subsidy and increased fuel price had made them more expensive.

Impact of the subsidy removal on transportation is another huge reason for increase .

Middlemen

transport products at a ridiculously high amount to different parts of the country.

“There is no way we won’t have a hike in the prices of tomatoes this way. The other option for us is to not make profits”

One of the middle women said.

Celebration season also adds to it.. expectedly, the demand is higher than supply.

The ravaging Tuta Absoluta, popularly known as tomato ebola; fuel subsidy removal and its effect on transportation; and the rainy season as major reasons behind the scarcity of the commodity and its sudden disappearance from markets.

The prices of tomatoes and pepper initially increased early this year due to the Tomato Ebola that affected the produce in the North. After a while, the prices came down and peaked again in May.

This disease has led to many losses in the last five months and many farmers are avoiding investing in the fruit.

The infestation had led to the scarcity of tomatoes in the last two months

YOUNEWS also discovered that the celebration season, Sallah, is also a contributing factor.

A basket of tomatoes that used to be between N22,000 and N24,000 sold for N78,000 and above because of the Sallah celebration.