Policewoman explains why she crushed handcuffed suspect with vehicle , Arrested ! IG summons

ASP Magdalene Osayande is the police at the centre of that drama .

She was seeing in a trending video running over a handcuffed middle-aged man with a police vehicle on Thursday.

YOUNEWS is aware of her arrest..as she was summoned by “order from above” in Edo State Police Command.

But beyond the state level, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a team of policemen attached to the Edo State Police Command to report to the force headquarters.

YOUNEWS is aware of the content of her debriefing:

“While on a routine stop-and-search duty with my team of six policemen along Ihumudumu Road, Ekpoma, Edo State, l intercepted the driver of an unregistered Lexus car and demanded the vehicle particulars.

“Along the line, he became aggressive and refused to oblige the request of the police operatives, but rather attacked them, inflicted injuries on us, and destroyed the police vehicle.

“However, he was arrested, handcuffed, and identified as one Success Ehimare before the incident that is currently trending in social media occurred.

In a video that circulated online on Friday, the handcuffed man was seen lying down in front of the police van.

He was later taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment and he is in good health condition.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the police would not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.

Adejobi said, “The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday for further action.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, in a press statement, said the policemen had been arrested.

The statement read in part, “The facts of the incident as gathered, indicate that on June 29, 2023, around 5pm, ASP Magdalene Osayande reported to the Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters, Ekpoma, Edo State.

The Edi State CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara has however condemned the action of the policemen that he saw in the trending video and he described their action as barbaric, inhumane, and unprofessional.

“He, therefore, gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma, to identify, arrest, and bring them to the state police headquarters Benin for brief and debrief.

The officers have been arrested, and they are with the State Criminal Investigation Department.