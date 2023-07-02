Gov rejects 100 rams Sallah gift, says, “give to the poor in your midst”

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has reportedly rejected 100 rams from a philanthropist in the state.

His Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Bago, urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, obedience and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

It was gathered that the rams were presented to Radda, ahead of Sallah celebration, but he turned down the offer.

Locals said the donation offended the governor, who warned against bringing him such gifts in the future.

Another philanthropist, Muhammed Kabir, said he was with the governor when the rams were brought to him, but the governor asked that the animals be returned to their owner.

Kabir, who expressed happiness over the development, said “such character is needed among leaders in the country.”

He wondered why some philanthropists would dole out gifts to people in leadership position, when they have less privileged persons around them who deserve assistance.

Radda, therefore, called on wealthy individuals to use the festive period to help the poor.