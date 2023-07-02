K1 Succeeds late FCMB’s Subomi Balogun As Olori Omo Oba @ Ojude Oba festival

Popular Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known by his stage name, KWAM 1 De Ultimate, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Olori Omo Oba’ at this year’s concluded Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The title was last held by the founder of the First City Monument Bank, the late Chief Subomi Balogun who died on May 18, 2023.

The title was passed onto the Fuji musician, by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, a first-class Oba in Yorubaland.

Wasiu Ayinde, whom many Fuji music lovers regard as the heir to the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, has remained one of the most recognised artistes from Nigeria, both locally and on .

KWAM 1 has since being receiving congratulatory messages on social media. Notably among them was his wife, Emmanuella, whose absence due to the Hajj pilgrimage, didn’t deter her from wishing her husband well.

She wrote on her Instagram handle, “I felicitate with you, my darling husband, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, on your conferment as the Olori Omooba of Ijebuland.

“I received the great news with great joy and happiness in the holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in all ways, Almighty Allah had been good to my family, ‘Alhamdulillah. On completion of my Hajj, God showed how powerful and mighty he is in answering prayers.

“It is a day to celebrate your strength, courage and contributions, which confirm you as one of the most ebullient princes in Ijebuland, who deserves the title in view of your sterling leadership and the active role you have played.”