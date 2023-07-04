Innoson Motors reacts to JAMB result manipulation accusation

Innoson Motors has reacted to the revelation by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board that Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma did not score 362 as she had claimed.

JAMB on Sunday through a statement by Fabian Benjamin said Mmesoma manipulated her result, stating that she actually had 249 in the exam.

In the wake of the claim that she has best result, Innoson Motors Founder, Chief Innocent Chukwuma has awarded Mmesoma a scholarship of N3m to support her education.

Reacting to the recent development, Cornelius Osigwe insisted that the girl doesn’t look like someone who can manipulate results.

Osigwe tweets read, “That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.

The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath