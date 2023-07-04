Tinubu’s master strategy; engages old & new service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic approach with calling together old and new service chiefs in an innovative way is getting applauses!

The retired generals on Monday set an agenda for the new service chiefs on how they can overcome the security challenges confronting the country.

Speaking against the backdrop of the insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and other criminal activities and killings across the country, the former military officers admonished the security chiefs to study their predecessors and improve on their weaknesses.

The ex-servicemen handed down the advice hours after the security chiefs held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa where he charged them to work with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as a team to address insecurity.

Monday’s meeting was Tinubu’s first known in-person engagement with the security heads since their appointment on June 19.

They include the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar; the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Tinubu assured them of his 100 per cent support, considering the enormity of the work expected of them.