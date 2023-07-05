How NewsDirect Publisher, Ibiyemi died after 4 Surgeries

Dogged, energetic and never- say- die spirit of his were not enough to ward off death as it came knocking on Ibiyemi.

It was harrowing last days sort of, as he underwent surgeries four times.

He expressed sheer will and high optimism to live, but he fell on Tuesday to the cold icy hands of death!

Ibiyemi died after a long battle with PULMONARY EMBOLISM (Blood clots) at Babcock Teaching Hospital,Ilisan, Ogun state.

His colleague, Sulaiman Salau, a journalist with the Guardian newspaper, announced this, noting that the veteran energy journalist died on Tuesday.

“It’s really sad and unfortunately that we eventually lost Dr Samuel Ibiyemi today. May his soul rest in peace!” Salau wrote.

Ibiyemi, who was a former business editor with Nigerian Tribune, was at the defunct Financial Standard as its energy editor.

He had earlier, in his last message to Team Lead of Platforms Africa, Adeola Yusuf, expressed pptimism that he would get out of the sickness alive.

“APPRECIATION: Happy new month and sincere gratitude for contributing to my Medical support for treatment of PULMONARY EMBOLISM ( Blood clots) at Babcock Teaching Hospital,Ilisan. To the glory of God, I am alive even though I am still on admission after the fourth surgery.

“As you sacrificed your resources to keep me alive,may divine power of God keep you alive to do greatest exploit that will make you and your family never to beg. The Bible says in “Psalm 3vs 8 That salvation belongs to the Lord and his blessing is upon his people” God will save your soul from attacks by evil people and bless you abundantly. You will not become an object of mockery.You will live Long. Thanks and God bless you greatly. Dr Samuel Ibiyemi Publisher Nigerian NewsDirect ( Daily newspaper).”

Fine tributes and recognitions of his pognant bold , enterprising spirit are pouring in already.

Can someone tell me it’s not true Dr Sam Ibiyemi is no more?

Just saw it.

Chai with all the hustling to make his newspaper News Direct stand by trekking and battling all round from Sango to Lagos.

I have never seen a strong hearted and never give up man like this departed soul Mr Ibiyemi.

Nah way o.

May his soul rest in peace.

One of such ,says : He will truly rest. I work in a company then (Techno Oil Ltd see it at the background), he will come and wait endlessly for my MD, if he did not see her he will repeat the next day until he see the woman and he was finally made the MD’s PRO after enough disappointments leaving our office very late (9pm) and heading to Sango.

This man was a resilient personality.

Now that he is to enjoy his sweat and hustling, he is gone.

I can’t just stand it, just hope that those he left behind, will be able to manage and carry on with his legacy because there was an undying effort in the legacy.

.