JAMB reels out Evidences over Fake UTME Result, slams 3yrs Ban on her

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made a firm declaration that Ejikeme Mmesoma, a student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Anambra State, fabricated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

,,,,,Mmesoma had claimed to have obtained a remarkable score of 362, but JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, has refuted her claim, stating that no candidate achieved such a score in the 2023 UTME examination. Benjamin further revealed that the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME, also hailing from Anambra State, had been officially announced by JAMB.

,,,,,During an interview with Leadership, Benjamin disclosed that the QR Code displayed on Mmesoma’s result indicated that it belonged to a candidate who sat for the exam in 2021, achieving a score of 138

He alleged that Mmesoma had manipulated someone else’s result and…..had been falsely proclaiming herself as the highest scorer in the 2023 UTME.

Benjamin explained that Mmesoma had obtained a counterfeit result by printing it externally, but he emphasized that JAMB employs multiple security measures, including seventeen security codes on each result slip.

,,,,,,Additionally, Benjamin clarified that the design of the result slip Mmesoma was presenting in a viral video did not correspond to the one used by JAMB in 2023.

He challenged anyone with a candidate in the 2023 UTME to compare Mmesoma’s result with the officially recognized design. As a consequence of her fraudulent actions, Mmesoma’s result has been nullified, and she will face a three-year ban from participating in the UTME. Furthermore, JAMB intends to press charges against her.

,,,,Benjamin revealed the extensive investigation conducted by JAMB, which included the use of their USSD code, 55019, to communicate with candidates throughout the registration, examination, and result release processes.

It was discovered that when Mmesoma checked her result, she mistakenly sent the message “Post UTME to 55019” instead of “RESULT TO 55019.”

However, due to the uniqueness of her phone number as an identifier, the system sent her result, which turned out to be 249. Mmesoma then manipulated the text message to,,,,,alter the marks and sent it back to 55019, resulting in the system sending her original result of 249 once again.

Mmesoma’s attempt to obtain a fraudulent result slip from outside the JAMB database was foiled by the embedded security devices, one of which was the QR code. Benjamin concluded by emphasizing that the design of Mmesoma’s result slip differed from the one used by JAMB for the 2023 UTME.

“In light of these findings, the board encourages all candidates to….adhere to the established rules and regulations to ensure fairness and transparency in the examination process.

