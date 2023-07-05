Knocks on Customs over N3bn smuggled rice !

The urgent need for Nigeria Customs Service to be proactive has been emphasized.

“It must step up its game in managing Nigeria’s borders.

“We know they’ve been making seizures and arrests, but they must step this up.

“Can you smuggle such items easily into these neighbouring countries?

The President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, said the NCS must be proactive in manning Nigeria’s borders, stressing that the activities of rice smugglers had been affecting local production adversely.

“The smuggling of rice into Nigeria is counter-productive to indigenous production and this is not good for Nigerian farmers.

Our institutions at the borders must rise up to the occasion.

We are losing money due to these activities and it must be checked. The amount lost as a result of rice smuggling into Nigeria is enormous, I can’t put a figure to it now, but it is huge,” he stated.

Reacting to the development, National Public Relations Officer, who is a Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, said,

“We have our data and there is no country in the world that has stopped the activities of smugglers or smuggling 100 per cent. We also know how vast and porous the border lines are, and we know the number of human resources we have, even though more are coming.

“Some are currently undergoing training and will be coming in the next few months. We also have facilities that are coming in. So we are doing everything possible to make sure that we curtail smuggling to the barest minimum.

“We are supporting what we are telling you now with data. This is the number we have seized, the quantity, value, duty and the duty-paid value as seen in the last column.

We have the number of seizures of rice recorded in each month, the number of bags seized, which will be 50kg, we have the value and others, in the last one year.”

YOUNEWS Learnt that The Nigeria Customs Service seized a total of N3.02bn worth of smuggled rice between May 2022 and May 2023.

A total of 206,835 bags of rice were seized within the period under review.

Most seizures were done in June 2022, with about 266 seizures of 13,775 bags of smuggled rice worth N260.54m.

But, the highest number of seized bags was recorded in September 2022, with 118 seizures of 96,312 bags of rice worth N295.88m.