Lady collapses while trying to break Guinness record for longest massage

Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian masseuse, on Tuesday collapsed while attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage hours.

Ms Ijeoma had massaged after exceeding 50 hours, a viral video revealed. She had been live-streaming her efforts to overthrow Alastair Galpin from South Kalimantan, Indonesia, who broke the longest massage record with 25 hours and 4 minutes.

Chef Hilda Bassey’s success at breaking Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes, has led to a wave of attempts by other Nigerians to break a record.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on May 11 and continued until 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

The ongoing 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt is taking place in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.