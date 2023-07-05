Lady collapses while trying to break Guinness record for longest massage

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Joyce Ijeoma, a Nigerian masseuse, on Tuesday collapsed while attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage hours.

Ms Ijeoma had massaged after exceeding 50 hours, a viral video revealed. She had been live-streaming her efforts to overthrow Alastair Galpin from South Kalimantan, Indonesia, who broke the longest massage record with 25 hours and 4 minutes.

Chef Hilda Bassey’s success at breaking Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes, has led to a wave of attempts by other Nigerians to break a record.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on May 11 and continued until 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

The ongoing 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt is taking place in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

