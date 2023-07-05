UBA’s Tony Elumelu reveals Fitness and exercise as recipes for success

By Tony Elumelu

I often talk about business – my philosophy, my successes and yes, my setbacks. Today, let’s talk about something that is as much a foundation for my success as that philosophy.

We are all born with talent – but personal choice, dedication and our mindset often decides if and how we embrace that talent. The same is true about our health and fitness.

Those who know me, know I live the old expression “healthy mind, healthy body”.

I often say if you cannot commit yourself to regular exercise, you will never reach your full potential.

I can’t remember when I began to take my health and fitness very seriously, but I saw increased energy I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life. I am 60 now – do I feel it? No! I owe that to taking a long-term decision 30 years ago. Like business, invest in your health for the long term – make those incremental changes, show that determination, resilience and discipline!

I put my body to the test last weekend! I joined my wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, OFR, Chair, Avon Healthcare Limited (and marathon runner!), Adesimbo Ukiri, MD/CEO Avon HMO and Heirs Holdings healthcare sector head, for #MyCityMyWalk event, which kick started Avon’s 10th-anniversary celebrations. We still have a long way to go but I commend the capable Chair and the CEO of Avon HMO for reaching this significant milestone.

Avon HMO has come a long way. 10 years of empowering people across Nigeria to live healthier, fuller lives by providing access to quality healthcare services.

Like Avon, we should also commit to living a fit and healthy life – you don’t need a gym, expensive equipment or clothes – you need that focus and drive, that also takes you far as an entrepreneur. Fitness cultivates a hunger for growth and, over time, even builds momentum that keeps you going.

Cheers to a healthy and a fit life!