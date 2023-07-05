Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » UBA’s Tony Elumelu reveals Fitness and exercise as recipes for success

UBA’s Tony Elumelu reveals Fitness and exercise as recipes for success

YouNews July 5, 2023 Business, Celebrity, Events, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 88 Views

By Tony Elumelu

I often talk about business – my philosophy, my successes and yes, my setbacks. Today, let’s talk about something that is as much a foundation for my success as that philosophy.

We are all born with talent – but personal choice, dedication and our mindset often decides if and how we embrace that talent. The same is true about our health and fitness.

Those who know me, know I live the old expression “healthy mind, healthy body”.

I often say if you cannot commit yourself to regular exercise, you will never reach your full potential.

I can’t remember when I began to take my health and fitness very seriously, but I saw increased energy I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life. I am 60 now – do I feel it? No! I owe that to taking a long-term decision 30 years ago. Like business, invest in your health for the long term – make those incremental changes, show that determination, resilience and discipline!

I put my body to the test last weekend! I joined my wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, OFR, Chair, Avon Healthcare Limited (and marathon runner!), Adesimbo Ukiri, MD/CEO Avon HMO and Heirs Holdings healthcare sector head, for #MyCityMyWalk event, which kick started Avon’s 10th-anniversary celebrations. We still have a long way to go but I commend the capable Chair and the CEO of Avon HMO for reaching this significant milestone.

Avon HMO has come a long way. 10 years of empowering people across Nigeria to live healthier, fuller lives by providing access to quality healthcare services.

Like Avon, we should also commit to living a fit and healthy life – you don’t need a gym, expensive equipment or clothes – you need that focus and drive, that also takes you far as an entrepreneur. Fitness cultivates a hunger for growth and, over time, even builds momentum that keeps you going.

Cheers to a healthy and a fit life!

  • Elumelu is the Chairman of UBA

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

How NewsDirect Publisher, Ibiyemi died after 4 Surgeries

Dogged, energetic and never- say- die spirit of his were not enough to ward off ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023