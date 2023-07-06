Adamu meets Tinubu, reveals his reasons for disagreement over Lawmakers’ leadership

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who faulted the process that led the selection of the principal officers has explain his reasons.

Displeased with the process, Adamu told a meeting of the NWC members and APC governors the ruling party was not involved in the emergence of the officers.

He said, “The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices. Until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions.

“So, whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.

YOUNEWS is aware that Adamu’s stance is making many uncomfortable

“It is really getting out of hand and there is an urgent need to call him to order”… It’s rebellion and insubordination to the party.

YOUNEWS check shows that Adamu’s statement was largely misconstrued.

While arguing that the matter was blown out of proportion by a section of the media and by lawmakers.

A source close to Adamu said Adamu’s statement was largely misconstrued ,someone close to him said;

“Adamu is an administrator, a former legislator, minister and was a two-term governor. People who have passed that threshold always adhere so much to bureaucracy hence anything that is not communicated to you formally in writing, you consider it has not done.

“A lawyer and administrator will tell you there was no information or action unless he has officially communicated by writing. That was the spirit with which the chairman spoke yesterday because the information was not officially communicated to the party. By tradition and culture, this is an action that ought to be carried out by the party.’’

“Adamu has disowned NASS leaders.” That’s not true. He didn’t disown anything. He neither confirmed or denied when he said it has been conveyed officially to him,” he stated.

Official Communication, due diligence, documentation are what he is asking for, YOUNEWS learnt.

To Adamu, it should be done formerly. Though both Akpabio and Abbas went all the way to Keffi to brief him.

He feels and believe strongly that it can only be binding when it is written.

President Tinubu had to invite them yesterday, because reports , both actual and magnified were getting to the presidency on the matter.

As part of the efforts to resolve the crisis, Adamu alongside the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, met Tinubu on Wednesday.

Adamu and Omisore arrived at the Aso Rock Villa a few minutes before 5pm, and were ushered into the President’s office shortly afterwards.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had on Tuesday announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as the Majority Leader; Senator Dave Umahi ( Ebonyi South) as Deputy Majority Leader; Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip, and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

He also named Plateau North lawmaker, Mwadkwon Davou as Minority Leader while Osun West lawmaker, Kamorudeen Olarere (PDP Osun West) emerged as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also, Darlington Nwokeocha, (LP Abia Central) was named Minority Whip while Rufai Hanga (NNPP Kano Central) was the Deputy Minority Whip.

Abbas on the other announced Julius Ihonvbere, the lawmaker representing Owan East/Owan West of Edo as the Majority Leader and Abdullahi Halims representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Abbas equally announced Bello Kumo representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the Chief Whip and Adewunmi Onanuga representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency in Ogun, as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Ali Isa of the PDP was named the Minority Whip, while George Ebizimawo of Labour Party was announced as deputy minority whip.

