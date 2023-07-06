Jimoh Ibrahim Advises Akeredolu : Don’t Rush Back, from Medical Leave

Business man, cum Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to be in a rush to return back to the state over his medical leave.

Recall the Governor last month took a medical leave abroad and is scheduled to return home on July 6, 2023, according to a letter he sent to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Senator who is representing the Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, gave the advise, saying;

“Your Excellency, Arakunrin, it is important for you to cancel the date of your return ticket and have a sufficient holiday. You need to rest very well so that you will be adequately fit when you return to duty.

“You’re not a machine, Arakunrin, so you need ample time to rest very well, having been serving the state round the clock for the past seven years.

“The government of Ondo State will continue to run pending your return. So, there’s no need for you to be in a hurry to return.”