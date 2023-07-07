Brand War : Threads VS Twitter , 40 million sign-ups in few hrs..will it overtake ?

Threads is launching on the back of complaints against Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has come under a lot of criticism since the billionaire acquired it. Recently, the app announced a view limit for tweets.

Much like Twitter, the app features short text posts that users can like, re-post and reply to, although it does not include any direct message capabilities. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long, according to a Meta blog post.

Threads’ arrival comes after Zuckerberg and Musk have traded barbs for months, even threatening to fight each other in a real-life mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

Meta is taking aim at a time when Twitter is definitely on the defensive.

Meta Platforms on Wednesday launched a direct challenge to Twitter with Threads, garnering millions of users in hours as it sought to take advantage of its rival’s much-weakened state after a series of chaotic decisions from owner Elon Musk.

Analysts have said Threads’ ties to Instagram might give it a built-in user base and advertising apparatus. That could siphon ad dollars from Twitter at a time when its new CEO is trying to revive its struggling business.

While Threads launched as a standalone app, users can log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, potentially making it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram’s more than 2 billion monthly active users.

“Investors can’t help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a ‘Twitter-Killer’,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment firm AJ Bell.

Others saw the launch of Threads as an opportunity to create a less toxic version of Twitter.

“May this platform have good vibes, strong community, excellent humor, and less harassment,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her post.

It is available in more than 100 countries on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, the blog post said.

When a user asked if Threads would become bigger than Twitter, Zuckerberg replied, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conservations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Threads might get monetise once it crosses one billion users.

The report quoted Zuckerberg, “Our approach will be the same as all our other products: make the product work well first, then see if we can get it to a clear path to one billion people, and only then think about monetisation at that point.”

Twitter currently has about 450 million users. Many public figures and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist, have joined the app.

Threads is yet to be released in Europe because of concerns over data privacy. Meta has come under strong criticism in Europe, for its handling of personal data, and it could take a while before it launches in the region.

Meta’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, noted that the company is setting its sight on one billion users soon.

Threads, which launched on Thursday in over 100 countries now has 30 million users according to Zuckerberg.

He stated that in the first two hours of launching the app had two million sign-ups, which increased to five million in the first four hours.

Zuckerberg noted that the app has 10 million sign ups in seven hours. He revealed this on the app. At about 4 pm Nigerian time, he typed, “Wow, 30 million sign-ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

According to reports, it took Google+ 16 days, ChatGPT 40 days, Clubhouse 347 days, Instagram 355 days, Twitter 780 days, and Facebook 852 days to hit 10 million users.