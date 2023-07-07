Chef Deola inches closer to Hilda Back record

Deo as she is fancifully and affectionately called is very very close to hitting 150 hours of cooking.

Chef Deo Who is Cooking in Ondo State Crosses 141 Hours last night.

Chef Deo, the determined Nigerian lady who is cooking in Ondo state has surpassed 141 hours.

The chef has vowed to cook for 150 hours in other to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Deo who is aiming to cook for 150 hours has crossed 141 hours.

Deo kickstarted her record attempt on June 30, 2023, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The cookathon will end today, July 6. , Chef Deo was seen still cooking in the kitchen and racing to meet her target.

If she succeeds, she must submit her cooking evidence to the Guinness World Records, who will have it verified.

The current world record for the longest cooking marathon is held by Hilda Baci, who held her cookathon in May.

She cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

If Chef Deo’s cooking evidence is verified and found worthy by the GWR, she will become the new record holder.