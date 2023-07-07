Mad man invades examination hall, strangles WAEC candidate to death

A mentally derailed man, whose name is yet to be identified, has strangulated a 17 -year-old student to death in the Arogbo axis of Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased, Beke Meretighan – a JSS 3 student of Ijaw National High School in Arogbo – was attacked by the ‘mad man’ while writing his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Eyewitnesses revealed on Wednesday night that the enraged madman found his way into the school premises after the students had allegedly mocked him.

One of the eyewitnesses, who does not want his name published, told this paper that the students ran helter-skelter as the suspect forced his way into the classes where they writing their examination.

He added that Meretighan who could not run fast was caught by the suspect who placed his head under his shoulder before strangling him to death.

Several efforts by our reporter to contact the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, for comments, proved abortive as her line was not connecting