The face of Policewoman (& team) who ran over handcuffs man

The photograph of the policemen who drove their patrol vehicle over a man in Ekpoma area of Edo State has emerged.

The emergence of their photograph came with a directive disbanding the team in the area by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the directive of Egbetokun public in a statement.

In the statement on Thursday, Adejobi said: “n a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith

“This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties