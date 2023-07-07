Tinubu excites businesses with tax relief

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja, signed four Executive Orders, suspending the five per cent excise tax on telecommunication services and the excise duties escalation on locally-manufactured.

YOUNEWS checks shows that the organised private sector welcome the tax suspensions.

Already there are kudos and applauses for the decisions, noting that they showed the Federal Government was sensitive to the challenges facing businesses and citizens.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy Dele Alake, announced the development while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others on the team were Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji; a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Finance and Other Related Matters, Ms Doris Aniettie; and Adenike Laoye from the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

According to the team, the move is to ensure that the Act aligns with the 90-day notice period required by the National Tax Policy 2017.

Tinubu also signed the Customs Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023, shifting the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023, in line with the National Tax Policy.

He also ordered the suspension of the newly introduced Green Tax through the Excise Tax of Single-Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles. Likewise, he suspended the Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

Alake explained that these orders were meant to reduce the negative impacts of the tax adjustments on businesses and households across the affected sectors.

However, he reiterated the President’s commitment to addressing complaints about multiple taxation and other related challenges facing business.

He noted that the Tinubu administration would continue to give requisite stimulus through friendly policies to allow businesses to flourish nationwide.

The President assured Nigerians that there would not be further tax raise without robust and broad consultations within a coherent fiscal policy framework.

According to him, the President intends to listen to the concerns of the Nigerian people and alleviate the negative impacts of the tax adjustments rather than exacerbate the challenges facing citizens.

He said, “The President wishes to reiterate his commitment to reviewing complaints about multiple taxation, local and anti-business inhibitions.

“The Federal Government sees business owners, local and foreign investors as critical engines in its focus on achieving higher GDP growth and an appreciable reduction in the unemployment rate through job creation.

“The government will, therefore, continue to give requisite stimulus by way of friendly policies to allow businesses to flourish in the country.”

Alake added that President Tinubu wishes to assure Nigerians, by whose mandate he is in power, “that there will not be further tax raise without robust and wide consultations undertaken within the context of a coherent fiscal policy framework.