Zuckerberg new projects, Threads, trending … Tinubu, 30 million others join

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo have joined 30 million others on Meta’s (owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) new platform, Threads.

This is as Meta’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, noted that the company is setting its sight on one billion users soon. Threads, which launched on Thursday in over 100 countries now has 30 million users according to Zuckerberg.

He stated that in the first two hours of launching the app had two million sign-ups, which increased to five million in the first four hours.

Zuckerberg noted that the app has 10 million sign ups in seven hours. He revealed this on the app. At about 4 pm Nigerian time, he typed, “Wow, 30 million sign-ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

first, then see if we can get it to a clear path to one billion people, and only then think about monetisation at that point.”

Twitter currently has about 450 million users. Many public figures and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist, have joined the app.

Threads is yet to be released in Europe because of concerns over data privacy. Meta has come under strong criticism in Europe, for its handling of personal data, and it could take a while before it launches in the region.

According to reports, it took Google+ 16 days, ChatGPT 40 days, Clubhouse 347 days, Instagram 355 days, Twitter 780 days, and Facebook 852 days to hit 10 million users.