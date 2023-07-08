Any ministerial list you see in media for now, is fabricated – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu will reveal his ministerial nominees when ready, his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, said.

“When the President is good and ready. You will be the first to know about his intentions” Alake said while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the speculated list out in the media, Alake said Tinubu would make the list of nominees known when he is good and ready.

He said: “About the ministerial list, the simple truth is this is an executive presidency. We’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

“We are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media.

Now, as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

In March, Alake who was then a Special Adviser to the President-elect said Tinubu would convene his cabinet within one month of assuming office.

Alake said this is in line with the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution mandating presidents-elect and governors-elect to submit the names of their ministerial and commissioner nominees within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or state House of Assembly.

He said, “I told you in an earlier interview that it didn’t take Asiwaju more than three weeks to form his cabinet as governor.

“That was as at that time. I think 60 days is even too much.

“A month, maximum, is enough for any serious government to form its cabinet and put a structure of government in place after the swearing-in.”