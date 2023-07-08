Guinness World Records Warns Nigerian Intending Record Breakers

Guinness World Records (GWR) have advised prospective record breakers to properly confirm with the Guinness team before attempting to break any world record.

Guinness World Records made this known through its Twitter handle .

“Polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it,” GWR tweeted.

ur process works 👇https://t.co/BOjCO2oG0b

Recently, Chef Dammy Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others in June at Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Her attempt followed that of another Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who had just broken the world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Guinness World Records

Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours, 11 minutes still stands.

“We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review,” Guinness World Record reportedly said.

“Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to.

“This also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title.”

Reacting to this, Chef Dammy, in a post via her Facebook page, admitted that her 120-hour cook-A-Thon was to test her capability and not for smashing any record.

She also expressed excitement about hitting her target and not giving up.

“I stated this earlier that I embarked on this journey to test my capability not for any GWR.

“l am happy that I cooked for 120 hours. I am proud that I never gave up.”

YOUNEWS recalled that earlier in the week, Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, who is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals, reportedly collapsed.

The 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt was ongoing in the Ikate, Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria, when Ijeoma collapsed.

Ijeoma had reportedly done over 36 hours of massage when she collapsed.

The Guinness World Record for the longest full-body massage is about 25 hours, 4 minutes.