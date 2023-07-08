Lady set July 7 for 200hrs Guinness Record marathon Sex, recruits men to join

A Cameroonian lady simply identified as Danny Zara has announced her intention to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest sex marathon.

In a recent Facebook post, Zara said she intends to have continuous sexual intercourse for 200 hours.

To accomplish the feat, the lady also said she is seeking the participation of capable individuals who are willing to join her in this endeavor.

She said the Guinness World Record is “aware of my proposed attempt”, adding that it will begin on July 17 and end on July 25.

“Ladies and Gentlemen after due confirmation from the Guinness Books of Records I have decided to break a record of the Longest Sex Hour (Sex_Thon), we have been dox great planification for a while now n today we decided to send out the official flyer,” she wrote.

“Planet Cameroon it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country make Nigeria no help us tearam Thanks to my defense team Bella Powers of Bella Powers Voice.

“All we need now are guys that will Volunteer theirselves for this project to be carried out Your girl is Loyal.”

Zara’s announcement also comes at about the same time when GWR issued a short statement to people attempting to break world records.

More Nigerians have been giving the GWR a shot since Hilda Baci edged out her predecessor to set a new time for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In May, Baci pulled off a 100-hour attempt to set a record for the longest cooking marathon.

Shortly after Baci’s feat, Damilola Adeparusi, another chef, started her cooking marathon for a five-day stint.

Then came Adeyeye Adeola who also attempted to upturn Baci’s record in a 150-hour spell.

Also joining the fray, Temitope Adebayo, an Ibadan-based chef, went public with his intention to cook for more than 120 hours.

In the same vein, Hassan Joshua Bature, a computer science lecturer at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), announced plans to embark on a 150-hour teaching marathon.

Joyce Ijeoma, the Nigerian masseur attempting to break the world record for the longest massage on different individuals, recently collapsed.