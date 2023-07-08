X-raying Tinubu’s Tax Reform Team and its Head, Oyedele

President Bola Tinubu has granted his approval for the establishment of a presidential committee focused on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

Tinubu has appointed Taiwo Oyedele, an expert in fiscal policy and the leader of PwC’s Africa tax division, to head the committee.

The committee’s formation was announced by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, through an official statement.

It was revealed that the committee will consist of professionals from both the private and public sectors and will be responsible for various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, tax harmonization, and revenue administration.

The primary goal of the committee, as stated by Alake, is to improve the efficiency of revenue collection, ensure transparent reporting, and effectively utilize tax and other revenues to enhance citizens' tax morale, cultivate a healthy tax culture, and encourage voluntary compliance.

Zacchaeus Adedeji, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, highlighted President Tinubu’s understanding of the importance of a strong fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the government and the economy.

Adedeji expressed concerns about Nigeria’s low global ranking in terms of ease of paying taxes and the country’s Tax to GDP ratio, which is below the global and African averages.

This has led to excessive reliance on borrowing to fund public spending, resulting in limited fiscal space and inadequate funding for socio-economic development.

To Address Rising Costs Of Living Adedeji emphasized the committee’s aim to transform the tax system to support sustainable development and achieve a minimum Tax to GDP ratio of 18% within three years, without hindering investment or economic growth.

He also emphasized that the committee will not only provide recommendations but also actively drive the implementation of these reforms in line with the comprehensive fiscal policy and tax reform agenda of the current administration.

Taiwo Oyedele, was a fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

In addition to his role at PwC, Oyedele holds several important positions in prestigious organizations.

Here are six things to know about the new him

He is the Thematic Lead for the Fiscal Policy & Planning Commission and serves as the Chairman of the West Africa Debt Management Roundtable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). Furthermore, he chairs the Taxation & Fiscal Policy Faculty Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and is a member of the Nigerian Taxation Standards Board. He also serves as a member of the Ministerial Committee on the implementation of Nigeria’s National Tax Policy. He is a member of the Global Tax Forum and has previously served as a member of the Global Governing Council of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). As an educator, Oyedele holds the position of Associate Professor at the Babcock University Business School. He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics & Political Science, Yale University and Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education.

He is a guest lecturer at the Lagos Business School and the Founder and President of Impact Africa Foundation.