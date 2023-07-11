Depression’s real: critically ill 72 yr old commits suicide via gun shots

,A 72-year-old resident of Ede, Osun State, Kareem Aderemi, has reportedly committed su!cide, by shooting himself with a barrel gun.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and…..Civil Defence Corps in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident during an interview.

The deceased, who was said to be battling some ailments including partial blindness, was said to have perpetrated the act at his residence at Alapo’s compound, Ede on Monday when he shot himself with a barrel gun.

She further explained, “On July 10, 2023, at about 12:50hours, at Alapo’s compound, Ede, Ede North LGA, one Kareem ADEREMI, m, 72yrs, of 45, Alapo’s compound, Ede North LGA, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the lower jaw with a local barrel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that late Aderemi had been battling with Parkinson’s and partial eye problems without adequate care. We learnt he had been living alone for some months before he allegedly committed suicide.

“It is pertinent to state that late Aderemi had a licensed barrel, and he had always been with his barrel since……he partially lost his sight, but no one knew he had a cartridge with which he used to kill himself.”

She added that the police had retrieved and taken custody of the gun used to commit the act, as the corpse was being prepared for burial.

@ punch