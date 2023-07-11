Drama: Man uses cutlass as object of oath, testifies against Gov Abiodun

It was drama on Monday at the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal when a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kehinde Soboyejo, called to testify against the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, opted for cutlass as the object of his oath.

Soboyejo said he would prefer to take his oath in a traditional way using the god of iron to swear before the panel.

He claimed that the election that brought Abidoun into office was one fraught with irregularities.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Ladi Adebutu is challenging the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Abiodun at the tribunal, citing irregularities at the poll.

The tribunal had last week Thursday, admitted undisputed documents presented by the PDP after which its counsel told the tribunal of its readiness to start calling witnesses as scheduled.

The party called five additional witnesses who are; Ibuowo Ogunbowale, Adeleye Ayomide, Adijat Ayodele, Faisal Yusuf, and Soboyejo.

They all testified against the victory of Abiodun and his party, APC at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state