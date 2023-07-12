Akeredolu faces ill Heath realities, demands medical leave extension, indefinitely!

Ondo lawmakers have approved an extension of the medical leave of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

No date was fixed for the resumption of the Governor in the new extension.

Governor Akeredolu last month began medical leave and said he would resume duties on July 7.

The new extension, according to Speaker Olamide Oladiji, was based on the doctor’s advice on the need for the Governor to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Oladiji said Governor Akeredolu forwarded the letter of extension on medical leave in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Oladiji said the Governor, in the letter, said his Deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as Governor until a written declaration to the contrary is made.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

YOUNEWS recalled that many , including Senator Jimoh Ibrahim have urged him to calm down and rest properly, before returning.

Earlier, on 5th June 2023, Akeredolu had informed the Assembly about his medical leave, which was originally expected to end on 6th July 2023.

The state’s Organized Labor has asked the governor to prioritize rest before returning to work, emphasizing his speedy recovery but recommending additional recuperation time before he resumes his duties.

Comrade Oladele Victor Amoko, NLC Chairperson; Comrade Olapade Ademola JNC Chairman; and Comrade Clement Fatuase, TUC Chairman, released a joint statement.

They conveyed their delight over the governor’s swift recovery and appreciation for his dedicated service.

They expressed confidence in the state’s smooth functioning during his absence, calling on residents to pray for the governor’s wellbeing.

They noted that Governor Akeredolu “has proven to be the finest governor in recent times” and pledged unwavering support to his administration.