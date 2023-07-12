Akpabio unveils Senate committees, names Adeola, Wada, others as chairmen

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, named the Chairman and members of the Special Committees of the Senate.

According to him, members of the Senate Selection Committee mainly composed of Presiding Officer and Principal Officers of the upper chamber include Senators Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ali Ndume, Dave Umahi and Lola Ashiru.

Others are Senators Simon Mwadkwon, Oyewumi Olarere, Darlington Nwokeocha and Rufai Hanga.

Akpabio also named the Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of the other Special Committees of the Senate.

Senator Titus Zam was named as the Chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as vice chairman, while Senator Sunday Karimi was appointed Chairman, Committee on Senate Services with Senator Williams Jonah as vice Chairman.

Others are Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with Senator Okechukwu Ezea as chairman and Khalid Mustapha as vice chairman.

Also named is Senator Ahmed Wadada as Chairman of, the Senate Committee in Public Accounts and Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi as vice chairman.

Committee on National Security and Intelligence has Senator Shehu Umar as chairman with Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong as vice chairman.

In addition, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance has Senator Garba Musa Maidoki as chairman and Senator Ede Dafinone as vice chairman.

The Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs has Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael as chairman and Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi as vice chairman.

Akpabio added that in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, under sundry matters and in anticipation of the possibility of receiving the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Selection Committee has also resolved to set up a committee on Appropriations.

He named Senator Solomon Adeola as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Senator Ali Ndume as vice chairman.