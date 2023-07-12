‘Gang of Lagos’: Oba issues 14-day ultimatum to producers over Eyo masquerade

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos has given Amazon a 14-day ultimatum to remove the Eyo masquerade from the movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

The movie, which was directed by Jade Osiberu, was released to the pubic via Amazon’s Prime Video on April 7

‘Gangs of Lagos’ tells the story of a group of friends forced to navigate the hardship of growing up on the streets of Lagos.

The Eyo masquerade, unique to the Lagos neighbourhood of Isale Eko, has drawn criticism from the public for being portrayed in the movie as being worn by a group of murderers.

Irate indigenes have also questioned the film’s portrayal of Isale Eko as a den of criminals.

As a result, the Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU) filed a lawsuit against Amazon and the film’s producers. The union is demanding ₦10 billion in damages.

The Oba of Lagos, while wading in on the matter said the Eyo was illegally represented in the movie and as such damaged the reputation of the brand.

He also alleging that it violated the rights of the indigenous people of Lagos.

Conditions to restore the holiness of the Eyo

Oba Rilwan Akiolu therefore listed four conditions that the producers must meet within 14 days.

The conditions are that Amazon Web Service, Greoh Studios, and the film producers should “immediately remove, cease and desist from using” the image getup and the full manifestation of the local Eyo masquerade in the ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

Since the portrayal was done without permission or due reference to the office of the Oba of Lagos, he ordered the movie makers to provide a plan for restoring Eyo’s holiness.

He requested that the movie makers provide a plan for compensation for the infringement.

‘Gangs of Lagos’ is the newest original African production from Prime, which was founded by Amazon.