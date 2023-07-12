Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Pic.19. From left: APC leader; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator representing Lagos Central Constituency, Oluremi Tinubu and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during the 66th Annual Convention of Church in Lagos on Tuesday (7/8/18). 04255/7/8/2018/Okoya Olatunde/JAU/NAN

Tinubu consults to appoint Ask Villa pastor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain.

However, religious activities are ongoing at the Chaplain..

Presently, there are weekly fellowship going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays

Interestingly,the Office of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has disclaimed the rumour making round on social media platforms that the Aso Villa Chapel has been closed.

The office of Oluremi, on Monday, noted that the reports are fake news.

The wife of the president also explained why the Aso Villa Chapel is yet to have a new Chaplain after the exist of the last one.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the first lady; we wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the true situation.

“The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

