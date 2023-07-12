Tinubu Talks Tough @ ECOWAS Meeting, bangs table

Nigeria’s President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

In a unanimous endorsement, Tinubu emerged the new Chairman of the sub regional body at it’s 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” Tinubu said in his first speech after his emergence.

Tinubu succeeded President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

The 63rd Ordinary Session summit was the first engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

President Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

The Nigerian leader, however, warned that the threat to peace in the sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and emerging pattern of military takeover that now demand urgent and concerted actions.

He said insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the region.

