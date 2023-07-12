Veteran actress Cynthia Okereke dies in her sleep

Veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away. Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday. In a post accompanied by a photo of the late actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma

.According to the filmmaker, Ms Okereke died in her sleep last night.

I’m shattered beyond words. It’s incredibly tough for me to accept that just last night, you went to be with the Lord, especially when I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started.”

“I pray that I can recover from this shock. Life is truly unpredictable. One moment you have it, and the next, it’s gone. Throughout the more than 20 years I’ve known you, you’ve been an amazing, kind-hearted, and lovely soul to be around.”

“I never anticipated that you would depart so suddenly and without ceremony. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest in peace until we meet again in glory.”

Last year, Okereke and fellow actor Clemson Cornel were kidnapped in Enugu but were released unharmed by their abductors after days of being declared missing.