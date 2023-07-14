Lords Chosen Founder, Mouka’s 2nd Wife also dies…the fibroid Surgery

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Ministries has reportedly lost his wife, Pst. Mrs. Joy Muoka, to the cold hands of death.

It was disclosed that this is the second wife the Founder of Lord’s Chosen Church, Lazarus Mouka, will be burying.

Throughout her life, Joy Mouka dedicated herself to supporting her husband’s ministry and uplifting those around her.

Wife of the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Mrs. Joy Muoka, is generally refered to as the gentle mother of the church, fondly called Mummy Joy.

YOUNEWS learnt she died on Sunday morning, July 9th, between the hours of 1:00a.m. and 2:00a.m. at an undisclosed hospital.

Several calls put across to the Head of the Communications Department of the church, Pastor Chidi Louis, and visit to the church in Ijesha, Lagos, yesterday yielded no result.

Members of the church were seen moving about freely and even holding prayer session in the main auditorium.

Members refused to comment on the issue, saying ’’I will not be the one to speak on such a matter. All we know is that God of Chosen is able to do all things.”

YOUNEWS was informed by insiders that Joy died after Muoka‘s evangelistic outreach in Ebonyi State which was attended by a large crowd.

She was said to have attended a vigil of the church after the crusade in Ebonyi on returning to Lagos before she died the following day.

The entire of Facebook is awashed with the death of Muoka’s wife, with members of the church confirming that Joy has actually died.

It was gathered that some years back, Joy was flown abroad where she undergone a fibroid operation, but that has not been attributed to her dead.

In fact the cause of her dead is unknown.

Popular, Facebook Page, Church Gist, publishing activities of churches in Nigeria, simply puts it “IT IS WELL IN JESUS NAME!

“Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: John 11:25. We remember Pastor Lazarus Muoka and family at this time. It shall be well with the righteous.”

Lord’s Chosen spokesman, Louis Chidi is not confirming , nor denying the report .The church’s Public Relations Unit is keeping mute.

But Gospelfilmsng.com, a popular Christian site quoted an unnamed spokesman of the church as issuing a statement and saying: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Joy. She was an exceptional woman who brought joy and solace to everyone she encountered. We ask for your prayers and support during this challenging time.”