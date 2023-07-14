Tinubu rolls out N500bn palliatives…#8,000 monthly for 12m Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earmarked N500bn for palliatives and other capital expenditures to cushion the effect of the recent fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu, in the request letter read at the plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the loan would be substantially spent as an intervention fund for the vulnerable in society.

The president noted that 12m vulnerable Nigerians would be placed on a monthly stipend of N8,000 per person for six consecutive months to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on them.

In the amended N819.5bn 2022 supplementary budget, the Senate set aside N500bn for the cushioning of the effects of subsidy removal as requested by President Tinubu.

The spokesman for the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said the N70bn appropriated for the federal lawmakers had earlier been provided for in the Act that is now amended.

He said, “ Aside from the N500bn specifically carved out for cushioning effects of subsidy removal, other appropriations made were retained as passed by the 9th National Assembly.”

Lawmakers will get up to N70bn in the N819bn supplementary budget passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Senate had approved the $800m World Bank loan request by President Bola Tinubu.

The sum will be extracted from the N819bn Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2022.

Also, N19.2bn was budgeted for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive destruction to farmlands across the country during the severe flooding experienced last year.

The National Judicial Council will get N35bn, while the Federal Capital Territory Administration gets N10bn for critical projects.