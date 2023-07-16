BREAKING: Victory Gbakara wins Idol season 8

Nigerian singer, Victory Gbakara has emerged winner of the season eight edition of the Nigerian Idol.

His emergence as the winner was announced on the show on Sunday.

The victory closed off the season with a performance of Blessed by Wizkid.

The season eight edition of the show started Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Nigerian Idol season 8 crowned the winner of the reality TV show this Sunday. The top two have emerged as Quest sadly said goodbye to a chance to be the Nigerian Idol and win ₦100 million grand prize.

The audience found it difficult to select the top two as the show recorded 32 million votes this week. So far, there’s been over 132 million votes. The penultimate live show began with the most nerve-wracking eviction of the season. IK declared that Victory Gbakara and Precious Mac would battle for the win and coveted title next week at the finale.

Quest took a minute to thank everyone who supported her till the top 3 as she bowed out of the competition. She also promised her fans that her journey was just beginning and only good things would follow her exit.

In the ‘How It Should Have Been Done round’, the first of three rounds, Precious Mac took on Feppy Fapohunda as she performed Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep.’ The round allowed the top two to perform songs from the audition that other auditioners executed poorly and ‘teach’ them how to sing them better.

Victory Gbakara also ‘tutored’ Apollos, singing James Brown’s This Is A Man’s World. Simi called his performance “sexy as hell”.

Just as Precious Mac kicked off the second round, singing Shania Twain’s ‘From This Moment.’ After the performance, D’Banj called her “a real superstar, ” as Simi praised her vocal prowess.

The Kokomaster picked Nicole C. Mullen’s My Redeemer Lives for Victory’s second song of the night. Simi had a follow-up comment from Victory’s first performance.

She said, “Your range is remarkable. It’s incredible how you switched from sexy Vic to Pastor Vic.”