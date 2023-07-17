Confusion over Adamu resignation as APC Chairman

There are conflicting information flying around .

News that man of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has resigned is spreading.

Curiously, sources are saying it is a face saving measure, seeing the handwriting on the wall.

Many are attributing it to Adamu’s failure to support Tinubu’s presidential aspiration ahead of the party’s convention.

Adamu’s stance against Tinubu’s presidential bud was too obvious and ferociously so .

In the run-up to the presidential convention of the party on June 8, 2022, Adamu had thrown his weight behind the then-President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He reportedly presented Lawan to former President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s consensus candidate, but his move to get Buhari’s support was truncated by the APC governors who allegedly informed the President that they were not involved in Adamu’s plot against the former Lagos State governor.

Pressure had been mounting on the national chairman to throw in the towel since Tinubu emerged as president and assumed office on May 29, 2023.

YOUNEWS believes it is still a rumour.. it’s alleged. Our attempts at officially confirmation proved abortive.

This is coming two days before the long-awaited crucial National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the party..

APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting scheduled for July 19 by him in order to prepare for the July 18 and 19 Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) sessions, respectively.

APC had scheduled the same NWC, Caucus and NEC meetings for last week but had to move them to July 17, 18 and 19 owing to internal disagreements and intra-party politics.

It’s not clear yet if he would be at the meeting, if not at the meeting tomorrow. In his absence, the Deputy National Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, will take over in line with the Constitution.

It is the norm that once a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from his zone will take over in an acting capacity.

A source had squealed to YOUNEWS that the APC resigned on Sunday night.

And that his resignation letter was delivered to the President by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

YOUNEWS also gathered that he did he allegedly resigned in a hurry base on directive from the presidency to avoid being sacked, and the governors are said to be in agreement too.

The former Nasarawa governor, a source said did not deem it important to even address the inner caucus before submitting his resignation letter.

It was also gathered that the governors asked Adamu to resign to avoid being sacked at the forthcoming party’s National Executive Committee meeting.

A top source, who was privy to the development, said though the former governor of Nasarawa State was reluctant to resign, the overwhelming decision of the governors made him change his decision.

When or rather if Adamu resgns his undoing factor may be any of these:

Just last week, Adamu admitted in an interview on Arise Television that he didn’t support Tinubu’s ambition, pointing out that he had the right to support whoever he wanted.

He also dismissed the rumoured differences between him and the president as unfounded.

He stated that he was also misrepresented about his position on the recently elected principal officers of the National Assembly, saying that what the APC had issues with was the manner the communication was handled by the lawmakers.

Adamu had claimed ignorance of the emergence of the principal officers, saying he was not carried along in the process by the lawmakers.

Responding to a question on his plot to prevent Tinubu from emerging as the candidate of the party, he stated, “I think that’s a soft selling point for you media people. It is true that at the time that I made a presentation to the National Working Committee, the name of Senator Ahmed Lawan was thrown up.

“That was before the convention. So many things took place between then and the actual date of the convention and you saw what culminated in the convention unanimously. I was there and I led the convention of the party.

“A day after the convention, I took the entire working committee to his (Tinubu’s) house in Asokoro and assured him of our support and said we would stand shoulder to shoulder with him and ensure that the mandate was sold properly to the people of Nigeria. We won the election. Instead of being praised, we are vilified,” he said.

He stated that it wasn’t the time for vilification, expressing the view that since he led the party to success, he should be commended.

Apart from this, Adamu had also been involved in a running battle with the North-West National Vice Chairman of the party, Salihu Lukman, who accused the party chair of running the APC like an army barrack without recourse to the NWC.

The Kaduna politician expressed concerns that the day-to-day administration of the secretariat and key decisions that involve party activities were taken at the discretion of the national chairman.

Lukman revealed in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday titled ‘Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ issued on June 16.

But Adamu in defence said those who had issues against him had always had the opportunity to air their views at their national meetings, explaining that Lukman had always attended those meetings.

He stated that the decision of Lukman to take the party to court was a grave offence even though he later signed a deal that his case had been withdrawn from the court and apologised for his misdemeanour.

Adamu said he would be will willing to disagree with the president on any matter because there was freedom of speech in the country, explaining that the so-called altercation with the president remained a media creation.