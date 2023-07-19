APC : Adamu, Omisore out, Al-makura, Oyetola may be in

Barely 24 hours after the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, announced the resignation of his successor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, positioning for replacement is in top gear!

The new leadership of the All Progressives Congress has written to intimate President Bola Tinubu on the postponement of the long awaited National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings.

This was even as multiple sources confirmed that the National Working Committee might be looking towards October to convene a National Convention to complete the transition of filling up the vacant offices.

Interestingly, Kyari, who is expected to be announced as a minister soon, will be made to stay the course till a substantive national chairman emerges or resign his position immediately.

Aside from the offices of the National Chairman and secretary, other positions that are presently vacant includes Deputy National Publicity Secretary, formerly occupied by Murtala Ajaka, who is running for the office of Kogi governor on the platform of Social Democratic Party and National Welfare Officer, which was previously occupied by the late Friday Nwosu.

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that possible replacement for the post of substantive national chairman, is the former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

A former governor of Niger State, Abu Lolo is also being considered, but he is said to lacked the capacity to ‘properly manage people.’

A former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Ali Agara and former governor of Plateau State.

There were also hush hush talks about Abiodun Faleke positioning himself to succeed the former Nasarawa State governor.

Many have however ruled it out, saying Faleke represents Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State and as such, does not qualify for consideration for the vacant office even though he is originally from Kogi State.

The party would retain the chairmanship in the North Central geo-political zone comprising Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kwara, Benue and Kogi States.

And most fingers are pointing at Tanko Al-Makura.

The real problem now lies in who replaces Omisore as substantive national secretary.

There is the general notion that Isaac Kekemeke should be allowed to occupy the position.

There is also that urgent need to pick somebody from Osun to strengthen the state and rally the APC supporters after the last disastrous election where we lost virtually all the elective seats. But the question is who?

Aside from former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun currently has no heavyweights outside the camp of the rebellious Aregbesola’s faction.