APC touch lights SE for Omisore’s replacement

July 19, 2023

Indications are also there that the party may look away from Omisores’s zone to produce his successor .

Iyiola Omisore was swept as National Secretary.

One APC chieftain said, in the interest of fairness, a new party scribe must be of South-East extraction.

“If we want to be fair to all sections of the country, the next National Secretary should come from the South-East. The President is from the South-West, the secretary of the party is not supposed to come from the South-West.

The real problem now lies in who replaces Omisore as substantive national secretary.

There is the general notion that Isaac Kekemeke should be allowed to occupy the position.

There is also that urgent need to pick somebody from Osun to strengthen the state and rally the APC supporters after the last disastrous election where we lost virtually all the elective seats. But the question is who?

Aside from former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun currently has no heavyweights outside the camp of the rebellious Aregbesola’s faction.

“We did our convention before the elections, but I think this is the opportunity to bring a sense of balance in the power equation of the party. The secretary should come from the South-East,” he added

