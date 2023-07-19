Fuel sells @ N700 in kwara, ‘ll be N800/litre soon – Credible source

Amidst the fuel pump price increase, oil marketers are predicting that that petrol price would hit N800/litre in a matter of days!

YOUNEWS was told that once fresh products being imported by independent firms start arriving Nigeria, market forces will put the expenses on top and price would go up beyond.

The National Controller, Operations, Independent Marketers Association of NIgeria, Mike Osatuyi, is insisting that , it would happen!

According to him, Lagos residents should prepare to buy petrol for as high as N600/N620/litre, while those living up North could pay as high as N700/litre.

His prediction was, however, greeted with uproar, with many labour unions describing the prediction as “insensitive”, and a ploy by marketers to hike petrol price.

Osatuyi, however, stood by his words, as he stated that with crude oil price already attaining $82/litre at the international market, and the exchange rate around N800/$, the pump price would definitely attain around N800/litre.

“The new stock will arrive any moment from the third week in July.

“But you know crude is now around $82/barrel, and the exchange rate is around N800. So, the new price would be determined by these two factors,” he said.

Already, major and independent marketers of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol have increased the pump price in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Some of the filling stations visited by our correspondent on Tuesday dispensed the product per litre at between N545 and N700.

Some of the fuel stations visited include NIPCO which sold a litre for N545; Shafa Energy sold for N595, Rainoil sold for N568, Emmanuel sold N560 and Neeman sold for N700.

YOUNEWS recalled that Petrol prices in Nigeria hit their highest level ever on Tuesday (July 18).

That’s just weeks after President Bola Tinubu scrapped a fuel subsidy in a country where millions of households and businesses rely on petrol for power due to a patchy national grid.

According to a circular, prices were updated nationwide at fuel stations operated by state-owned NNPC.

That saw a rise from 557 naira per liter to 617 naira, or just over $0.78.

NNPC did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The head of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria – which groups the country’s six largest fuel retailers – said the cause was rising global oil prices and the naira’s exchange rate to the dollar.

Clement Isong added that “there has to be cost recovery” for retailers.

Since the end of the subsidy – which cost the government $10 billion last year – 56 private firms have been licensed to import petrol, ending NNPC’s monopoly.

Though it is Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria imports almost all its refined fuel due to inadequate refining capacity and the neglect of existing refineries.