LG Chairman, Deputy die hours apart

Tragedy has enveloped Akure North Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State following the death of the Chairman of the council, Mr Bankole Ogbesetore and Mr Anthony Adebusole, his deputy.

It was learnt that Mr Adebusola gave up the ghost three days after the demise of the Executive Chairman of the same LGA.

Confirming the shocking death on Monday, the immediate past Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Ogunleye, said Mr Adebusola died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Mr Ogunleye revealed that the tragic death of the Vice Chairman of the LGA was a painful loss to the people.

“It is on a sad note, painful and pathetic that I’m here again to announce the tragic death of our council vice chairman Hon Anthony Adebusola.

“This unfortunate death occurred yesterday after a brief illness. Painful that we lost both our elected council chairman and his amiable loyal vice chairman within one week.

“Like a bad movie, so sad a story. I urge you all to pray for us and the family members the two of them left behind,” he said

Last week, Mr Ogbesetore, a former Chairman of the LGA died after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased, a surveyor by profession, had been indisposed for over a year.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Acting governor of the state, had paid a condolence visit to the residence of Mr Ogbesetore before the unfortunate loss of his deputy.