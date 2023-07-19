Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Opinion : Agonies on the streets, as fuel price going to N850 per litre

Opinion : Agonies on the streets, as fuel price going to N850 per litre

YouNews July 19, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 85 Views

Petrol now N568 per litre in NNPC stations from N488 without any formal information.
What really is going on in Nigeria.
This is the aftermath of no proper consultation and not one of the refineries working before the authoritative statement of “subsidy is gone”.
When the economy is already biting hard and people are suffering after the subsidy removal, again for the second time within two months, petrol price has just been increased to N568 in Lagos and N660 in Abuja.
Really what does this government wants to achieve?.
No government rule it’s people in a brutish manner.
This is brutish.

Petrol now N568 per litre in NNPC stations from N488 without any formal information.
What really is going on in Nigeria.
This is the aftermath of no proper consultation and not one of the refineries working before the abysmaland authoritative statement of “subsidy is gone”.
When the economy is already biting hard and people are suffering after the subsidy removal, again for the second time within two months, petrol price has just been increased to N568 in Lagos and N660 in Abuja.
Really what does this government wants to achieve?.
No government rule it’s people in a brutish manner.
This is brutish.

@ Onome Jackson

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

APC : Adamu, Omisore out, Al-makura, Oyetola may be in

Barely 24 hours after the Acting National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, announced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023