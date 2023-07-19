Opinion : Agonies on the streets, as fuel price going to N850 per litre

Petrol now N568 per litre in NNPC stations from N488 without any formal information.

What really is going on in Nigeria.

This is the aftermath of no proper consultation and not one of the refineries working before the authoritative statement of “subsidy is gone”.

When the economy is already biting hard and people are suffering after the subsidy removal, again for the second time within two months, petrol price has just been increased to N568 in Lagos and N660 in Abuja.

Really what does this government wants to achieve?.

No government rule it’s people in a brutish manner.

This is brutish.

@ Onome Jackson