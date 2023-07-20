Death by hanging: Boyfriend & co butcher LASU girl, favour

Recalled one LAS student who was tricked and murdered ?..It was a trending story.

Favour was subsequently killed on a church premises, where Owolabi struck her on the head with a pestle.

Now, Justice Christiana Obadina of an Osun State High Court in Ikire has delivered a verdict in the trial of Philip Segun, a prophet at Cherubim and Cherubim Church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile, and Owolabi Adeeko, for the gruesome murder of Lagos State University final year student, Favour Daley-Oladele.

The court also convicted Owolabi’s mother, Bola, for her involvement in the incident, which involved the consumption of human flesh.

The court sentenced Owolabi Adeeko, 23, to death by hanging for the brutal murder of Favour Daley-Oladele, a final-year Sociology student.

Owolabi had lured Favour from Lagos to Ikire under the pretence of visiting his uncle, while he, his mother, and Prophet Segun had planned to use her for a money ritual.