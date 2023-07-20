Tinubu orders CBN to Revokes Licenses Of Bureau De Change Operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the withdrawal of operating licenses from 2,698 Bureau de Change (BDC) operators.

The apex bank simultaneously released a list of approved dealers, reducing the total number of approved BDC dealers to 2,991.

The sector had witnessed a surge of more than 100 percent under the leadership of embattled ex CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Though, he later banned the sale of foreign exchange to BDCs due to concerns of round-tripping and involvement in illegal financial flows.

The CBN’s publication titled ‘Approved BDCs’ revealed the withdrawal of licenses from the aforementioned 2,698 BDCs.

.

YOUNEWS recalls that this action follows a similar move in 2022 when the CBN published a document listing 5,689 licensed Bureaux De Change as of December 31, 2021.

BDCs have played a pivotal role in influencing the exchange rate in Nigeria. Over the years, their numbers grew significantly, from 74 in 2005 to 5,689 in 2021.

During the tenure of Bola Tinubu, the Policy Advisory Council Report’s National Economy Sub-committee recommended key reforms, including raising the capitalization requirements for BDC operators.

Another suggestion put forth by the council was to allow Nigerian banks to function as primary dealers in supplying the forex market.

Since the CBN floated the naira in June, the currency’s value has depreciated significantly. At the Investors’ and Exporters’ FX window, the naira fell to N795.28 against the dollar.

The situation is even more challenging at the parallel market, where the naira closed at N820 per dollar, N1095 per British pound, and N905 per Euro.

YOUNEWS gathered that the current development of license revocations and the exclusion of BDCs from the I&E window is likely to have a significant impact on the forex market, further contributing to its volatility.

DCs in Nigeria are major influencers of the exchange rate