“It is My First Time”: Mmesoma writes apology letter to JAMB, Begs For Forgiveness

Mmesoma went viral after she claimed to have scored 362 in her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, UTME .

But upon investigations, JAMB said Mmesoma did not score 362 but 249. The body said she forged the result.

The forgery accusation was found to be true by the Anambra state government and she was asked to apologise to JAMB.

In the latest video, Mmesoma was seen reading her letter of apology in the full glare of cameras.

She said justice should be tempered with mercy and said the ban placed on her by JAMB should be reviewed. Her words:

“I have already admitted that what I did was wrong. I apologise for all the apportioned blame. and all the pain I have caused. Ignorance played a role in my action. This is the first time in my life and academic studies that I will be accused of any form of misbehaviour. It is not in my character and personality. Therefore, I plead for leniency.”

Mmesoma spoke on Wednesday when she appeared before an ad hoc committee of the house of representatives investigating the alleged forgery of result.