Tinubu increases Palliatives, dumps Buhari’s list…now state by state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team have jettisoned the list used by ex president Buhari and his vice, Osibanjo, used in paying palliatives to Nigerian.

YOUNEWS learnt that the funds weren’t getting to hands of the needy, .It usually got diverted and few were getting.

The decision to adopt state-generated cash registers means the governors are dumping the existing National Social Register, which as of 2023, has captured over 61 million vulnerable Nigerians eligible for various government social programmes.

Each state from now on is to begin plan towards implementing a cash transfer programme based on their social register of the states.

Amount to be doled out under the cash transfer programme, would not be uniform figure .. it would depend on the capacity of respective states.

YOUNEWS also gathered that implementation of palliative in form of cash transfers, would be subject to financial capacity of each state.

“Some might be able to do one; some might be able to do 10; some might be able to do 20, as the case may be. It depends on their capacity.

“There may be states that are not even able to do that now. For example, suppose you have a state where salary arrears of workers have been owed for three years or four years.

“In that case, the priority now is to start paying down some of the salary arrears or where pensioners have been owed their pension and gratuity for several years.” we meant.

National Economic Council comprising 36 state governors and Vice President Kashim Shettima has concluded a plan for state governments to implement cash transfer programmes using the state-generated social registers.

YOUNEWS learnt that the thinking of the Tinubu led team is that states-generated social registers would better reflect the number of vulnerable Nigerians to be reached with such cash transfer or palliative scheme.

Justifying the need for states-generated social registers, the Anambra Governor said the existing version compiled by the Buhari administration lacks the integrity to form the basis of the government’s intervention.

“There’s a big question mark about the integrity of the so-called National Social Register. We have questions about how those names in the register were brought about and I’m sure one question I hear asked is whether it is for the most vulnerable group.

“Now, in thinking through that, we felt that sitting in Abuja and calling on somebody in Anambra to compile a list and send it to you and then the person, depends on who he brings, and the registers are generated and people go to those villages and ask where those people are and they don’t show up,” Soludo said.

The former CBN governor, who called for stress testing as a means to generating a credible register said, “If you are delivering any such national or federal programme from Abuja, it needs to be delivered via the governments that are there using their format and mechanisms to generate the comprehensive register

This came on the heels of the plan by the government to roll out its intervention measures to cushion the effects of the hardships facing Nigerians, following the removal of the controversial fuel subsidy.

At its last meeting, the NEC had set up a sub-committee, which was tasked with coming up with plans to reduce the harsh economic conditions trailing the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rates.

“It is states that are better positioned to do that enumeration to ensure the integrity of the social register,” the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, told State House correspondents after the NEC meeting chaired by vice president at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Abiodun spoke alongside the governors of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo; Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; and Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi.

He said states-generated register “is aimed at enhancing the integrity and reliability of the National Social Register and ensuring that resources go to the intended beneficiaries.”