2 siblings(age 7 & 9) perish under collapsed fence

Ahmed Atolagbe, who lost two sons in the incident recorded in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Saturday, has said the news of the death of his children was shocking.

Gbolahan and Olayinka Atolagbe, died on Saturday when the perimeter fence of the hotel that is next door to their residence collapsed on their house.

The incident occurred at No 25, Ajao Street, CWC, Olainukan Bus Stop, Ishawo, Ikorodu.

It was learned that it took hours before the bodies of the two children could be pulled from the rubble.

‘I was not at home when it happened because I left the house very early in the morning to work.

As I was getting to the shop, they telephoned me that something was going on in our house. I was shocked because everything was fine when I left for work.

I rushed back home and they told me that the fence of the hotel nearby collapsed on our house. The fence was soaked in the rainwater coming from the hotel compound, which weakened the foundation of the fence.

That was what made that fence collapse on our house and kill my two children, Gbolahan and Olayinka. Their Muslim names are Abdulwahab and Rokeeb. We have been living in the house for 10 years now’ Ahmed Atolagbe said

Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos state, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, has also confirmed the incident.

‘This is to confirm the recovery of two children that were trapped in a partial building collapse which occurred at about 11.30am at 25, Ajao Street, CWC, Olainukan Bus Stop, Ishawo, Ikorodu.

The children, Rokeeb Atolagbe, nine; and Mujeeb Atolagbe, seven; were trapped when a fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during the downpour.

It was very unfortunate that the distress calls were not properly channeled to those whose responsibility was to save the lives of the children at the right time.

The Lagos state Building Control Agency is presently on the ground to assess the situation. May God forgive the deceased children and console their parents’ he said-