22yr old lady dies, undergoing buttock enlargement surgery

A 22-year-old woman, Mika Shabasova, who was undergoing a buttock enlargement surgery by an ‘unqualified’ beautician, identified as her ‘friend,’ has been reported dead.

Shabasova, according to a report in Daily Mail, died ‘ten minutes after she was administered local anaesthetic’ for the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Russian police are probing the sudden death of the 22-year-old Shabasova.

She was dead before an ambulance arrived at the ‘home surgery’ of cosmetologist Uma M, who is now under house arrest.

The beautician offered the £154 procedure after she studied on a ‘two week course’, say reports.

She told state investigators in Makhachkala that she had repeatedly anaesthetised the skin of the victim with lidocaine, a local anaesthetic.

The beautician Is described as a former waitress who had no license for cosmetic surgery yet was carrying out ‘lip, cheek and butt enlargements’.

“The cause of death will be established by a forensic medical examination,” reported 112 media outlet.

A friend of the dead woman said he had urged Shabasova not to undergo the buttocks procedure, which the Uma M had advertised.

“The beautician who was supposed to perform the operation, only recently received a certificate,” he said.

“She completed a two-week course and became a cosmetologist. Prior to that, she was doing lash extensions.”

The friend said, “Mika went to her, because Uma is her friend, purely because of trust. Three days before the surgery she had a fever and she was off work.

“She lived with three girls in an apartment – they all tried to persuade her not to go to this beautician.”

He said that the woman “secretly, when everyone was at home, simply left the house, rang a taxi and went for this surgery.

“She had previously had lips, nose, and chin procedures. These were with different anaesthetics. But within 15 minutes she was gone. Police questioned her friends,” he said.

The Russian Investigative Committee said, “A 22-year-old resident of Makhachkala, while visiting her friend, who performs cosmetic procedures at home, died on the spot after the administration of an anaesthetic.”