6 friends die after taking alcohol in friend’s house

Police in Ogun on Saturday confirmed the death of six friends after taking alcohol in their friends house in Ogbogbo, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

YOUNEWS discovered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a drinking joint where the seven friends reportedly gathered to have a nice time.

The source said that the deceased and the suspect had serious altercation at the joint but later resolved their matter.

It was further learnt that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of drink to affirm their reconciliation.

According to a source, all those that had the drink died, except the seventh person that allegedly served the drink from his home.

He was said not to have partook of it.

The source said that some hours after they had dispersed, news filtered into the town that two of them had died, while four others were hospitalised.

It also said that the four died the following day.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area in the wake of the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

She said, “I just confirmed that something like that occurred but the families said they were not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead.”