Hotel Worker Returns Misplaced 56#Million To Customer

July 23, 2023

A staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, has returned misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

In a remarkable display of honesty and integrity, she returned the money that was left behind by a guest.

The incident occurred when the guest, who pleaded anonymous, left behind a bag containing the substantial sum in one of the hotel’s suites.

Upon discovering the bag, the staff member immediately reported it to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

The guest was contacted and the money was returned in full, much to their relief and gratitude.

According to the General Manager of Eko Hotel and Suites, Danny Kioupouroglou,”this incident is a testament to the honesty and integrity of our staff.

“At Eko Hotel and Suites, we pride ourselves on our commitment to ethical conduct and exceptional customer service. We believe that our staff are our greatest asset, and this incident is a testament to that belief.”

The guest expressed his profound gratitude to the hotel staff and management, praising their swift action and integrity.

